Making a substantial difference at LGEs 2018!

Dear Editor,

WE recently had an experience with our Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Better Hope, as it relates to garbage collection. On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, we contacted our NDC for their scheduled disposal days and were elated when we were informed that Wednesday is the weekly scheduled pick-up day for our community. We were advised that since pick-ups are not timed, it would be best to leave the secured garbage bags on the parapet for removal. On Wednesday, no garbage was picked up. After numerous calls and a visit, the garbage was finally collected on Friday, October 12, 2018.

Sadly, and in most communities, it is a norm that if the scheduled garbage-disposal day passes, it is expected that residents would wait for the next scheduled pick-up day the following week; this is unacceptable. This is a regular garbage-disposal issue with many NDCs. Too often, the excuses are not practical.

With Local Government Elections (LGE) scheduled for November 12, 2018, I plead with our local representatives to address this issue; it is one of many critical subjects and the only acceptable solution lies in electing policy-makers who are responsible, share the view of serving and protecting the public’s interest, making tough public-policy decisions and holding the council responsible for its mandate. This poses a serious health concern and it affects all of us; let’s all act affirmatively and make the necessary choices that will lead to a timely resolution of this problem.

Regards

D. Jodhan