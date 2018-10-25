Ex-cop guilty of raping 3-yr-old

A 12-member jury on Wednesday unanimously agreed that an ex-policeman was guilty of raping a child back in 2016.

Fifty-three-year-old Deon Aaron would know his fate next month following a probabtion report. The matter is being heard in the Sexual Offences Court.

Upon reading the indictment before the court, State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs, said that during the period of March 1st 2016 to October 20th 2016, in the county of Demerara, the said accused engaged in sexual penetration with a three-year-old child.

After the jury foreman announced the unanimous decision, family members of the victim burst into tears as they exited the courtroom.

The defence attorney, Madan Kissoon, requested time for preparation of a probation report and a plea of mitigation for his client. Presiding Judge Jo Ann Barlow adjourned the court until November 8th, for presentation of the probation report, plea of mitigation and the victim’s impact statement; the sentence will then be handed down.