Elderly man struck down on Richmond Public Road

A pensioner is battling for his life after he was struck down on Wednesday morning on the Richmond Public Road on the Essequibo Coast.

According to information , the man whose only name was given as “Livan” of Danielstown village, was struck down Wednesday morning around 07: 30 hrs by motor car bearing registration PKK 6474 which was coming in the opposite direction and driven by a goldsmith of Back Street, Windsor Castle, Essequibo Coast.

Livan was on his way home from Anna Regina when he was struck down a few feet away from Courts Richmond branch.He was immediately rushed to the Suddie Public hospital in an unconscious state by residents.

Residents said they heard a loud impact and immediately rushed to the scene.

“We saw a car stop almost over the other lane and the cyclist was lying motionless on the road,” a residents said.

Livan sustained severe head injuries and is presently battling for his life in the intensive care unit at Suddie Hospital. The driver of the car is presently in police custody.

(Indrawattie Natram)