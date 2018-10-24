Samaroo Investment confirms timely support for National Championships

GUYANA Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Ignite’ National championship is set for November 10 & 11 at the South Dakota Circuit and it will also serve as the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018 which will be hosted in collaboration with the Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Business.

Last week, Samaroo Investment that offers contracting services and also imports MAC Batteries, confirmed their very welcome sponsorship for the packed 27-race, two-day programme.

Samaroo’s representative Baishan Kaurlall presented the sponsorship cheque to GMRSC’s Surica Singh during a simple but significant ceremony.

Kaurlall expressed pleasure that his company was given the opportunity to contribute to the fast-growing sport in Guyana and noted his anticipation to witness first-hand the usually very much subscribed National Championships next month.

The anticipated event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 season of CMRC for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 Radicals along with the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.

The overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada as well as competitors out of Europe.

Tickets for the packed 27-race, two-day meet are on sale for $2 500; children $1 000 at the GMR&SC’s Thomas Lands office.

On Saturday there will be the time trials beginning at 10:00hrs in all the classes followed by official races in the Street Cross Motorcycle, 125cc Motorcycle, Street Tuner, Choke Starlet Cup and Sports Tuner which will be 10 laps each, from 13:20hrs.

The feature race on Saturday will see 20 gruelling laps in the first anticipated clash in the SR3 Radicals Cup.

Meanwhile, racing fans’ hunger for scorching action will be well satisfied with a packed 19-race programme set for the November 11.