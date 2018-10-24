Manslaughter charge for man in Sophia bicycle killing

A 31-year-old labourer was on Tuesday charged for manslaughter and remanded to prison for unlawfully killing 26-year-old Seon Harry last Thursday in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Darius Barrington of 634 ‘A’ Field Sophia appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that on October 18, 2018 at South Sophia, Squatting Area, Georgetown, Darius Barrington unlawfully killed Harry.

Barrington’s Attorney, Lawrence Harris, during an application for bail, stated that his client was first assaulted and attacked by Harry with a cutlass. The lawyer said both men had a fight and in the process Harry was injured.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers stated that the file is completed and the matter is ready for hearing and 30 witnesses are expected to be called. He also objected to bail being granted to the defendant due to seriousness of the offence and the penalty it attracts. Bail was refused by the magistrate and Barrington was remanded to prison until November 2, 2018 and the matter was transferred to Court Two where it will be heard.

Reports indicate that Harry, last Wednesday evening, picked up the bicycle of his assailant and went to purchase food and upon his return, the assailant confronted him about removing the cycle without permission. This led to a heated exchange and the suspect kicked the box of food out of Harry’s hand. Residents say the fight ended with both men going their separate ways.

However, the next morning Harry showed up at a location where the suspect normally limes and confronted him about his behaviour on Wednesday night. Harry reportedly showed up with a cutlass and dealt the suspect several chops about the body but the suspect managed to whip out a knife and stabbed Harry.

Harry fell to the ground and died in view of several persons who had gathered at the scene. The dead man leaves to mourn his pregnant girlfriend.