Man jailed for robbery with violence

A MAN, who told the court that he is frustrated, was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to a robbery with violence charge.

Christopher Niles, 24 of Fourth Street Alberttown, appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to three robbery-with-violence charges.

The first charge alleged that on October 20, 2018 at Kingston Seawall, Georgetown, Niles robbed Techan Balgobin of one gold chain valued $90,000. And during or immediately after the robbery he used personal violence on the said victim. It was also alleged on the same day, at the same location, Niles robbed Bibi Mangru of one Guess purse valued $20,000, containing $35,000 cash and during or immediately after the robbery he used personal violence on the said victim.

It was further alleged that on the same day at the same location Niles robbed Mahoni Mangru of one purse values $ 30,000, containing $ 50,000 cash and one Samsung cellphone valued $ 70,000 and during or immediately after the robbery he used personal violence on the said victim.

Niles denied the first and last charges and pleaded guilty to the second charge that was read out to him in court by the magistrate. In his explanation the man told the court that, he was riding on his bicycle, when he saw the two victims were in a compromising position in the car and he said “that’s what y’all come to do on the seawall.”

He further added that he rode up and saw the two sisters and out of frustration he grabbed the purse that one of them was holding and a woman came out of the car and threw a brick at him, as such he pushed her down and rode away. During his attempt escape he was cornered by the police.

Police prosecutor, Simone Payne, objected to bail due the seriousness of the offences, and the fact that all the charges are similar.

According to the facts presented by the police, on the day in question at about 10:40hrs, the victims were in a car parked at the Kingston Seawall when Mahoni Mangru decided to walk around with her sister, while Bibi Mangru and Techan Balgobin stayed in the car.

However, Bibi Mangru saw when the accused rode past with a bicycle and stopped, as such he assaulted her daughter by choking her and giving her several kicks and cuffs about her body and relieved her off the items mentioned. A report was made to the Brickdam Police Station and the accused was arrested with the items in his possession.

The man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by the magistrate. Meanwhile, the other two matters were adjourned to October 31, 2018.