Bangladesh ease to series win over Zimbabwe

IMRUL Kayes and Liton Das made half-centuries after Mohammad Saifuddin starred with the ball, as Bangladesh eased to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Chittagong to seal the ODI series.

The tourists looked to be on course to post a challenging total after being put in by Mashrafe Mortaza yesterday, but could muster only 246-7.

Brendan Taylor top-scored with 75, while Sean Williams (47) and Sikandar Raza (49) offered support before Zimbabwe lost their way in the second half of their innings, Saifuddin taking 3-45.

Kayes followed up his ODI-best 144 in the opening game of the three-match series by making 90. Fellow opener Das struck a rapid 83 from only 77 balls, laying a platform for the Tigers to get home with 35 balls to spare.

Saifuddin claimed an early breakthrough by snaring captain Hamilton Masakadza caught behind and Zimbabwe were 70-2 when Mehidy Hasan removed Cephas Zhuwao.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Taylor and Williams batted with authority in a third-wicket stand of 77, but Zimbabwe lost momentum after the experienced duo departed.

Taylor struck a six and nine fours as he scored at more than a run-a-ball before Mahmudullah trapped him in front and Zimbabwe were 188-4 when the excellent Saifuddin had Williams caught behind.

The runs dried up for Zimbabwe after Raza also fell just short of a half-century and the Bangladesh openers put their side well on the way to victory with an opening partnership of 148 from 24 overs.

Das slog-swept the expensive Brandon Mavuta for six and found the ropes 12 times before Raza (3-43) sent him on his way and the same bowler had Fazle Mahmud stumped without scoring.

Kayes missed out on back-to-back hundreds after he was dropped on 58 and 70, but Mushfiqur Rahim (40*) and Mohammad Mithun (24*) saw Bangladesh home at a canter. (Yahoo Sport)