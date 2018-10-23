The ‘good life’ through LGEs

PRESIDENT David Granger last Thursday returned to his administration’s familiar theme of ‘The Good Life for all’ when he addressed the Parliament.

This theme has a sense of wellness, from the standpoint of a promise to society for growth and development in personal life and governance. For many Guyanese, who desire these, this theme was a drawing card. As the government settles in, many are beginning to see evidence of this promise, with some of the programmes and actions having already been undertaken and or completed. But the work must continue.

In his address last Thursday, President Granger outlined some of what the ‘good life’ entails which he listed as: providing every citizen with opportunities to be the best that they can be, while adding that the ‘good life’ is about securing sustained economic prosperity, ensuring citizens’ access to quality public services and promoting social cohesion. “The ‘good life’ involves eliminating extreme poverty and removing social, ethnic and geographic inequalities. The ultimate indicators of the good life are happy communities, happy households and happy people, “President Granger said.

In addition to the areas mentioned by His Excellency, to the student a good life means quality education, reliable electricity supply, being able to afford school supplies, nourishing meals and transportation to and from school. To the worker this means being able to earn income in an environment that is safe and respecting of their labour. The homemaker desires finances to meet the needs of the family. The unemployed sees opportunity for employment with decent pay. The farmer desires bountiful crop and market for the produce. To the vendor it means being able to eke out a decent living. Though the identifiers are by no means exhausted, they capture the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all to the good life.

The good life also has a communal desire, from which Local Government Elections plays a pivotal role. Every Guyanese desires appropriate, reliable and affordable social services and proper infrastructures. Citizens want to live with low crime rate and feel assured police officers are adequately equipped to respond to challenges. At the environmental level, communities desire an absence of garbage build-up, stagnant water and mosquito infestation.

Guyanese want assurance, through action, that the good life also means elected and appointed officials who abuse their authority will be subject to the rule of law. It is with these in mind many are heartened by the government’s push to hold local government elections which Guyanese have been denied for the entire life of the previous administration.

The good life is also both individualistic and communal, in the home and wider environment. Yet these needs can be met through the embrace of guidelines outlined in the Guyana Constitution, laws and international principles. Article 13 of the Constitution is the best starting point, since it speaks to inclusionary democracy, requiring the involvement of stakeholders in the management and decision-making processes of the state on matters that impact their lives.

Consequently, President Granger’s call for citizens’ involvement in choosing the best candidates to manage their affairs at the local level must be heeded. Bottom line is that the good life is underpinned by good governance and this is what had eluded citizens for almost two decades under the previous administration. They have been counting on this new government to deliver.