Safraz Beekham not a resident of Whim

Dear Editor,

I saw in your newspaper of October 14, that one Safraz Beekham is a Whim resident. This is not true. Beekham is from Letter Kenny.

He is a PPP supporter and NDC candidate who benefited from huge fish ponds by the seaside.

I am the representative of the AFC for the Whim-Bloomfield NDC lists. I want to make it clear that all of the candidates freely agreed to contest on our lists. Some PPP people wanted to set us up by going on our lists, but we rejected them. Beekham signed as a backer of our lists knowing that he was already a PPP candidate. We removed his name as soon as we were informed that his name was duplicated. A few other names were also replaced. Our lists are clean, and in spite of the confusion being created by the PPP and their threats against our candidates and supporters, the AFC will win the Local Government Elections (LGEs) in this NDC. Our people want a change from the PPP who are doing nothing for them. They will vote for the key.

Regards,

Mavis Nagamootoo