Allie, Lall to lead cams team for CMRC Round 4

A strong contingent of cars from Caribbean American Motorsports (CAMS) is expected to hit these shores in the coming weeks.

The team will be led by Afraz Allie who is expected to compete in the local CHOKE Startlet Cup and Group three as well as the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships’ (CMRC) group three class.

It also includes overseas based Quinlan Lall who will be competing in the group four local and CMRC classes aboard his Mazda Miata.

Terry Rodrguez and as well as former Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club President (GMR&SC) Aaron Bethune will enter the series with Honda Civics.

Kemal Rahaman and his Honda CRX also returns to action in the group two class.

The final member of the team is Neil Persaud and his Honda Civic who will compete in the Group four class.

Meanwhile the club is expecting one of the largest turnouts of local drivers and riders for the year.

Teams have been confirmed from Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica and CAMS as well as competitors from Europe for the two-day racing extravaganza.

Launched on Friday evening, the event will feature several classes of racing including the groups one through five, as well as the culmination of the Radical Caribbean SR3 Cup and the super-stock class.

That is in addition, the local street and sport tuner classes along with the Choke Starlet cup, a street bike class and 125cc motorcycle class has been added.

Among the sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Opticle, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts, Mobil1 and KGM Security Service.