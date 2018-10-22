– after truck transporting fuel turns turtle

A TRUCK, GWW 4811, transporting about 44 drums of diesel while driving up a hill turned turtle after developing a mechanical problem killing three persons.

The accident occurred on Saturday on the Kumung-Kumung Trail, Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead are Clifford Anthony,24, a porter of Itaballi Landing; David Choi-Weenam, 52, a miner of Four Miles, Bartica; and Jude James, 39, a miner of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The police said that their bodies were being transported to Georgetown for storage and post-mortems.

The driver, Ravi Dookram, 29, of 757 Section C, Block Y Golden Grove, EBD and his stepson Steve Carr, 18, were taken to the Bartica Hospital . The driver was later flown to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The police at Bartica are currently investigating the fatal accident. At the time of the accident,there were two persons inside the cabin with the driver and two others in the tray, the police added.