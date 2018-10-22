Man remanded for murder of miner

A miner was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of a colleague, who was allegedly stabbed over cigarettes.

Parsaram Ramnauth, 35 of Tuschen Housing Scheme East Bank Essequibo (EBE) appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the capital charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that on October 16, 2018 at Barakat Backdam in the Mazaruni River, Ramnauth murdered Daniel George of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

Police prosecutor Simone Payne stated that the post-mortem report is still outstanding. Ramnauth who was unrepresented stated in court,”is four men bank me all my eyes black and blue .”

According to a police report, the deceased and accused were imbibing at a shop when an argument erupted over cigarettes and Ramnauth fatally stabbed the deceased in his abdomen and right eye with a knife.

The magistrate remanded Ramnauth to prison and the matter was adjourned to October 31, 2018. (Tamara Tucker)