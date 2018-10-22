Handyman stabbed, robbed of mobile phone in Sophia

A 26-year-old man, who was speaking on his mobile phone on Sunday night along a street in the vicinity of the Sophia Health Centre , was stabbed and relieved of the by two armed men.

Reports are that Devon Joe , who works as a cleaner, was robbed of his Samsung mobile phone valued $50,000 by two men , one of whom was armed with a knife.

Reports are that the man went up the street close to the health centre at “C” Field , Sophia when he was attacked by the men who demanded his phone. After he refused, one of the men stabbed him twice in his rib cage before escaping.

Joe was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and was admitted;his condition has been listed as stable.

No one has been arrested as police investigate the matter.