GMC unveils promotional billboard

AGRICULTURE and the promotion of locally manufactured products continue to be one of the main pillars of developmental focus in Guyana; and the government, through the Minister of Agriculture is doing everything possible to let it be known.

On Thursday, the Minister of Agriculture and the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) unveiled the first promotional billboard of the GMC at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

The GMC reported that the billboard is a public-private partnership, which features items from UMAMI Inc., Suncrest Farms, Indigenous Coconut Oil, Tandy’s Manufacturing, and Old Max, among many other agro-processed products.

GMC General Manager Sealey-Adams, said the agency continues to take steps to extensively promote the utilisation and exportation of both fresh and agro-processed commodities in all regions of Guyana.

“We recognise that the main ports of entry are integral for the exportation of local agro-processed products and the promotion of our services, since hundreds of persons would traverse each month,” she said.

Sealey-Adams further stated that although the corporation is currently targeting the main ports of entry, the intention of the GMC is to strategically place billboards at critical junctures throughout the country in the near future.

She added that the objective of the GMC is embedded in the mandate of the corporation, which is to promote the development and utilisation of both fresh and agro-processed non-traditional commodities.

GMC Marketing Manager Richard Hanif, noted the corporation’s commitment to supporting the local sector. “This simple ceremony is a testimony of our commitment to utilise all avenues to support our local sector,” he stated.

He pointed out that the GMC has Region Nine on its agenda. “We foresee doing more work in Region Nine in the coming year,” Hanif said.

“UMAMI is proud to be one of the companies to partner with GMC to have the billboard done.” So said Chris Persaud, managing-director of UMAMI Incorporated, as he expressed his appreciation for the work GMC has been doing for agro-processors and farmers over the years.

“UMAMI is definitely proud to be a part of this partnership. We feel that even though it is small in its physical footprint, it is tremendous in its national impact,” Persaud said.

Persaud added that with the changes expected in the country in the near future, promotions of this nature will play a huge part in development of the industry.

“With the forthcoming changes that are expected on the horizon, it will certainly play its part in not only promoting the interest of the agro-processing sector, but also add value to a new dimension in agro-tourism.”

GMC board member Omadatt Chandan, who also spoke at the unveiling ceremony, said the board is satisfied with the work management and staff of the corporation have been doing.

Apart from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, the corporation will continue to engage the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Guyana-Suriname ferry terminal at Molsen Creek to have promotional billboards mounted.

GMC General Manager Ida Sealey-Adams, expressed her heartfelt thanks to all the companies that have partnered with the corporation to make the billboard possible. She is also encouraging other agro-processors to come on board, as the GMA continues to expand the initiative.