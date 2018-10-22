Bandit kills Mon Repos man in yard, suspect in custody

THE police have arrested a suspected bandit as investigations continue into the murder of Christopher Swamy, 30, a handyman of 161 Mon Repos Pasture, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Swamy was killed in front of his yard on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Swamy, his wife and her sister, along with Rawle Williams, 28, and his spouse Marcia Williams, 38, of Mon Repos ,ECD, were “liming” and imbibing in front of the deceased’s home. That is when they were pounced upon by two masked men, one brandishing a handgun.

The bandits then allegedly relieved Marcia of her cellphone and a sum of cash; next, they lashed her husband Rawle on his head and shot Christopher Swamy in the left region of his chest, after which they fled the scene.

Christopher and Rawle were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, but Christopher was pronounced dead on arrival and Rawle was treated and admitted; his condition is listed as stable.