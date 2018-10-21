Traffic Chief impounds minibuses for offences

TRAFFIC Chief, Superintendent Linden Isles along with his deputy, Deputy Superintendent Dennis Stephen and other ranks from traffic headquarters, carried out a traffic exercise in various parts of Georgetown on Saturday.

Police PRO, Jairam Ramlakhan, said over 35 minibus drivers were taken to traffic headquarters and their vehicles impounded for various traffic offences, such as; breach of conditions of road service licence, tinted motor vehicles, unlicensed conductors, untidy driver, wrapped vehicles and uncertified motor vehicle, amongst numerous other offences.

Isles, while addressing the minibus drivers, notified them that at 13:00hrs on Saturday, their vehicles will be inspected by the Licensing and Certifying Officer for further and necessary action to be taken.