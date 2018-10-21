The Berbice Bridge toll increase

IT GOES without saying that everyone is opposed to the crushing burden that will follow should the Berbice Bridge Corporation go ahead with its plans to have the toll fees increased by some 400 per cent.

News of this increase hit everyone early last week and from what I’ve garnered, one thing that we can stand united on, is that the increases are simply preposterous. Well, I should say, preposterous to everyone, save for those who actually conceptualised and advanced the idea of this increase.

Then on Wednesday, just as everybody and their grandmother were fully aware of the hike in the bridge toll, I attended a symposium held in observance of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. There’s a nexus here, I promise.

The speakers at this event grounded their presentations in economic theory or at least with some economic underpinnings and sought to contextualise poverty in Guyana and its plausible solutions to this societal ill.

Professor of Economics at the University of Guyana (UG), Thomas Singh went so far as to mention the toll hike, albeit more in passing, in his explanation of poverty and its ramifications.

He shared that sustained poverty reduction goes hand-in-hand with sustained economic growth- that is the creation of new industries and jobs, the increased production of goods and services and an increased cash-flow. There is a challenge however in having all sections of the population engage in opportunities developed in this regard.

He used the emerging petroleum sector as an example. It is expected that the standard of living will increase but simultaneously, the cost of living will increase too. How quickly all sections of the population can adapt will determine how best the opportunities can be harnessed by them and how well they can ‘live’ in the society.

Now back to the bridge story. A colleague sought to put the toll hike into perspective for those of us (me) who needed a simple explanation. Stripped away from economic terminologies and formal English, it’s much easier to understand the dire ramifications of this detriment.

Berbice is a farming county, so let’s talk about how this toll hike affects this economic. Produce from Berbice makes its way to Georgetown, Guyana’s commercial hub, in search of hungry hands willing to buy these products. Now with these new fares, the smallest trucks fetching produce to Georgetown have to pay $14,600, just to get over the bridge once. And this figure only increases with the size of the vehicle.

Take rice as another example. During my trip to Berbice earlier this year, it seemed as though every household has a rice farm or at least some family member who worked with a farm. Now imagine the increased cash burden that accompanies the 400 per cent increase in bridge tolls. This puts a strain on the production and supply of rice which will, in turn, put a strain on those persons involved in the production. And let’s forget about the bigger rice companies, but think about the small man providing for his family.

Then aside from economic activity, consider the general economic strain. You might have seen the memes: If yuh cousin got a wedding, tell them Livestream it ‘cause data cheaper than transportation; or Adele’s ‘Hello… from the other side’- Berbice edition.

For me, in order to avoid this economic strain, Berbice and Berbicians will become increasingly isolated from the rest of Guyana. With the current fees, it will cost between $2,000 to $2,500 per person to get to Berbice in a hired taxi, depending on how one is going. It might even be more. I know for my friends and I , visiting Black Bush Polder again just for a casual stroll will be out of the question should these increases take effect because this fare will also increase exponentially.

Also, the incentive to invest and establish businesses to promote economic growth diminishes unless these businesses intend to operate almost exclusively in the county.

So talking about poverty reduction, you need to factor in all the socio-economic factors experienced by the people. The outrageous fees will result in a slow-down in economic activity which, at least in the long-term, will result in a slow-down in poverty reduction measures.

I’m very happy that the subject minister – and by extension, the government- has illustrated their cognisance of the ramifications this toll hike would have on the population. I’m happy that they’re willing to help mitigate the situation and I’m happy that they have rejected the toll hikes and have said that they will challenge it in the courts. These increases should not happen, at all. Let’s see what happens.