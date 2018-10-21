Orphanage in Ogle destroyed by fire

A FIRE of unknown origin which occurred at 06:00hrs on Saturday, gutted the Shaheed Girls Orphanage at Oleander Gardens, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Reports indicate that the building which was not insured, is looked after by two caretakers.

According to reports,the fire started from the upper flat of the two-storey building; the upper flat was made of wood and the lower flat, concrete.

When residents in the area saw the fire they contacted the police and the fire service, which arrived promptly. Residents said that when the police arrived, the upper flat was already engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished through efficient work by the fire service.