Contract awarded for operating theatre at Suddie Hospital

THE operating capacity of the Suddie Regional Hospital, Essequibo Coast, will improve significantly in the not-too-distant future, with the award of a $40.9M contract for construction of an operating theatre there.

The theatre will be constructed in the compound of the hospital and the project will be executed by Builders Hardware and General Supplies.

The awarding of the contract was announced by Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday, during his post-Cabinet media briefing.

Minister Harmon said Cabinet through its Sub-Committee on October 16 noted the award of seven multi-million dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

In Linden, Region 10, a new Regional Democratic Council (RDC) administrative building will be constructed. Minister Harmon noted that the contractor – SKRN’s Engineering and Associated Limited – will provide consultancy services for the design and supervision for construction of the regional office at a cost of $41.3M.

New GPC Incorporated has been awarded a contract to the tune of $117.9M for the supply and delivery of medical equipment.

Meanwhile, under the Ministry of Communities, $26.5M was awarded to Advanced Environmental Solutions Incorporated for rehabilitation of the landfill at Esplanande, New Amsterdam, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

Also, a $45M contract was awarded to Industrial Supply of Guyana Incorporated for the supply and delivery one new, international garbage truck.

The final contract totalling $71.8M was awarded to Massy Technologies (Guyana) Limited and Andrews Enterprise for the supply and delivery of stationery supplies for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).