Be wary of imposters

— President tells Lethem residents at APNU meeting

AS a part of his 5Bs Initiative, President David Granger handed over 50 bicycles and a school bus to the town of Lethem on Friday to aid students with transportation.

“These bicycles are gifts. You don’t have to pay and your parents don’t have to pay. Why? Because APNU believes that one of the most important things for children is education,” he told a community meeting held at the Indigenous Peoples’ Conference Hall

Under the programme, some 28 buses, over 1200 bicycles and 10 boats have been distributed to various communities thus far.

President Granger said even with little resources when in opposition, the coalition found ways and means of assisting schoolchildren.

“This is something we believe in; children must not be prevented from going to school because their parents are poor,” the President said.

Also present at the handing-over was Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally, who advised the recipients that the bus is not for excursions or other activities, but only to transport children to school.

Aside from the kind gesture, the President spoke on leadership, democracy and the bright future he wants for all Guyanese.

Reminding residents of the recent past, he said it was the coalition which in 2014 campaigned against the People’s Progressive Party (PPP)-initiated Interim Management Committees which hindered local progress.

The President recounted that as the opposition then, they were driven by the vision of empowering citizens to make decisions for themselves for the benefit of their communities.

“PPP didn’t damage the system, they destroyed the system. They deprived the NDCs of resources to do their work and we now have to correct that situation, because you cannot develop Guyana unless you develop the communities,” he counselled.

He stressed further that the party’s leaders are not haphazardly chosen; and that those who want to lead must first learn how to serve and know the needs of their communities.

“I regard the elections as an apprenticeship, as a school house. Where you learn to serve your constituency, you learn to speak to people, you learn to walk the streets, you learn to find out people’s needs,” he said.

With this in mind, he urged the leaders to prudently manage the resources of their municipalities and ensure they are used for the purpose they were intended.

Meanwhile, he stated that the elected mayor must be business-oriented to lead his town in the right and prosperous direction.

The President said it is his hope that eventually the region will be populated with strong local government bodies.

“I congratulate you on what you have done today, what you have achieved. I urge you and encourage you to go forward in the next few weeks or so to make sure that election keeps out the imposters and hypocrites who have caused only pain and distress… and give your children a chance to grow up in a democratic society,” he said.

Minister Ally underscored that from 2016 to now, under the present administration, there has been much improvement in the town.

Some she mentioned were the installation of street lights; construction of a pavilion; the construction of an internal fence; a community sports club; upgrades to roads; and improvement in drainage, just to name a few.

“My dear comrades of Lethem; don’t throw it away, because it is this coalition government that saw the upliftment of Lethem from since 2016 to now,” Ally said.

She further urged them to keep these improvements going by ensuring that the APNU leads the town in the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs).

“I recall that in 2016 we were APNU+AFC, but in 2018 we are APNU. Comrades, we don’t want a third force to compete with. So I say to you this afternoon, do not split your votes!” she admonished.

Ally took the opportunity then to introduce to the residents the constituency and candidates of the five constituencies in Lethem.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock was also present at the meeting and the town welcomed him as the “son of the Rupununi.”

Meanwhile, representatives of the town thanked the President for his frequent visits to the region.

Entertainment performances came in the form of a group dance, poem and songs from the St. Ignatius Nursery and Secondary Schools.