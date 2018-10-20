Soldiers charged with rape

…granted $300,000 bail each

THE two soldiers, who allegedly raped a 26-year-old female, were on Friday granted bail when they made their first appearance on the matter at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam.

Rawlston Reid, 22 of Dochfour Housing Scheme and Isaiah Rawlins, 21 of Wisroc Linden, were both slapped with a rape charge. The court heard that on October 13 they allegedly had forceful sex with a 26-year-old woman. The woman was at the time with her boyfriend at a community centre ground eating chips when they were approached by the soldiers who are known to them.

The couple was ordered to have sex for the soldiers to see and when they refused they were beaten and robbed. The woman’s boyfriend was forced to watch the entire ordeal before they stripped him of his gold chains worth $180,000.

Magistrate Sam granted $300,000 bail for each of the men, who have since been dismissed from the military. They are expected to return to court on December 3. As a condition for their release they are expected to report to the Anna Regina Police Station every Monday.