Outrage over tolls

…Berbice business community condemns proposed toll rates

MEMBERS of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce at a recent emergency meeting expressed their shock, astonishment and anger at the recent amended fare structure put out by the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. and openly wondered if the company wants to strangle the citizens of East Berbice.

The BBCI on Tuesday at a press conference, announced plans to increase the bridge tolls over threefold, with a view to meeting operational costs and making up for the company’s accumulated loss of over G$2.8B. The rates announced by the company are as follows: Cars: G$8,040; Pickups: G$14,600; 4WD: G$14,600; Minibuses: G$8,040; Small trucks: G$14,600; Medium trucks: G$27,720; Large trucks: G$49,600; Articulated trucks: G$116,680; Freight: G$1,680 and Boats: G$401,040. These, the company said, would be implemented on November 12, 2018.

Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson said that the government would do all in its power to ensure that the increases are not implemented while, Attorney General, Basil Williams has stated that the BBCI would be in breach of both the Berbice River Bridge Act and the agreement that the company has signed with the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana if it proceeded to increase tolls.

The Corentyne chambers said with the present economy of East Berbice not quite booming following the closure some sugar estates, it is extremely insulting to the citizens to now be faced with this horrendous increase in fares, the body said in a statement. As a matter of fact, members of the chamber are asking for the present fare of $2200 for motor cars and buses to be reduced to $1500.

“The biggest issue for Berbicians that the government and the bridge owners have to address is that we cannot afford to pay the present fare, so how can any sane and responsible person want the travelling public to pay an increase in fare of almost 400 per cent?”

“The Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, being cognisant of the fact that the Berbice River Bridge is the only vehicular link to the rest of Guyana, is asking the government to buy out existing shareholders, since the Company is unable to show a profit in operations to guarantee returns to their shareholders. Whilst we are sympathetic to the shareholders of the bridge being a private company and they should have a reasonable rate of return in investment, the bottom line is the people cannot afford it.” The chamber said the appalling effects of this fare increase, should it be effective, would cripple Berbice and place the citizens in endless misery. “We are calling on the Bridge Company, the government, and the opposition to urgently have discussions to find a solution that would entail no increase to Berbicians but a possible decrease in fares.”

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Regional Chairman David Armogan said while he is not privileged to the information on how the company arrived at the new rates they are “extremely ridiculous” and unreasonable. “The people of Berbice will not be able to bear that heavy cost to traverse the bridge. Already we are in some difficult economic situation in the Region and the application of a 450 per cent increase on the bridge rates is going to kill us.”

Armogan continued that the new rates will force the cost of living higher and see a decline in the number of persons traveling. “I think it’s going to have a very serious impact on people travelling, the cost of living because transportation will have to be added on all the goods and services coming from outside of the region and even those leaving the region to go to Georgetown it will be high cost. So our people will not be able to compete in terms of our agricultural produce that we normally send to Georgetown on a weekly basis…It’s a great difficulty, it is a great setback for our people.”

Armogan said he does not think the government will allow the fares to increase and has confidence in the administration to come up with a reasonable compromise. “I think the government will intervene, I have the confidence the government will intervene and bring the stalemate to some kind of conclusion so I don’t think that those rates that are fixed will be implemented on the 12th November,” the regional chairman said.

Meanwhile President of the Central Corentyne Chambers of Commerce, Poonai Bhigroog said when he first saw the news on social media he thought it was someone playing a late April fool’s joke in October. He said that should good sense not prevail and it is implemented it will be disastrous for Berbice. “If it is to be implemented, I think that will be the final nail in the coffin for Berbice, it might be the first time on the planet that a county in a country becomes obsolete cause it is almost ridiculous.”

Significant price increase

Bhigroog, a businessman as well, noted that the proposed increases will have trickledown effects on everyone as well as loss of jobs since business in Berbice will no longer be able to compete with those of other regions. “There will be significant price increase across the board and every single person in Berbice will be affected because at the end of the day we are all consumers, even businesses…it is unrealistic and good sense has to prevail. The company needs to involve all the stakeholders and we can sit and work out an amicable solution but right now the proposed rates are ridiculous” Bhigroog said.

Ryan Alexander, the President of the Berbice Chambers of Commerce, echoed similar sentiments and believes that if implemented, the new rates will create “havoc” and called on all relevant stakeholders to unite so a solution can be worked out for the benefit of all. “It is time we stop playing with the economy, it is time for us to be more serious and put our energy and our efforts together for the betterment of the economy more so, the people of Berbice and Guyana because not only Berbicians use the Bridge and it will cost them to dig deep into their pockets. It will definitely affect trade and will affect people’s livelihood.”

Mohindra Persaud, the President of the Upper Corentyne Chambers of Commerce said he does not think the rates will be implemented since he believes the government will step in. Persaud said from experience he knows the cost for maintenance for anything increases as it gets older but feels the BBCI needs to look at other avenues to increase their revenue to help cushion this cost. “No responsible government will want to allow the Berbice Bridge to carry that rate to some 300 and something percent maybe a small increase but they won’t allow it to happen. I understand the cost of maintenance and interest may be a big cost for the bridge but then there are many ways you can restructure your business model. For instance like shares and other options to reduce your cost and that can be worked out, I am almost certain that can be agreed by a responsible government and a responsible owner of the bridge,” Persaud reasoned.