Man dies after shooting on Vergenoegen poultry farm

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot and subsequently died on Saturday morning.

Dead is Jarrel Noble , called “Dumb Boy”an unemployed man of Lot 12, Tuschen Tiger Bay, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). He died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday.

Investigations revealed that about 04:30hrs Saturday morning an armed security guard on duty at a service station at Vergenoegen, EBE was alerted that someone was seen in a yard that housed a poultry farm near the “Line Top” at the village. The guard was also responsible for securing the poultry farm.

Reports indicate that the security responded together with the poultry farmer who earlier observed the intruder on the premises via closed circuit television cameras(CCTV).

On checking inside of a building on the premises, the security guard and the farmer alleged that the intruder emerged from a room armed with a knife and attacked the security guard who discharged two rounds which struck him.

The police were summoned and the injured man was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and was later transferred to GPHC where he succumbed.

When contacted police said that the security guard is in custody assisting with the investigation and the firearm, a licensed shotgun, is lodged.

Police confirm that Noble was previously charged with breaking and enter and larceny.