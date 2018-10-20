Coretta McDonald says KN cartoon attempt to assassinate her character

Dear Editor,

IT is important that a response be made to Sunday’s Kaieteur News’ cartoon and “The Baccoo Speaks” (KN:14th October, 2018).

The two have sought, to directly and indirectly, attempt to assassinate my character by presenting the impression (pictorial and words), that decisions being made by me, as general-secretary of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), on the current negotiations with the Ministry of Education, are informed by directives of the PPP, namely, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Kaieteur News is being asked to provide the evidence that my actions and decisions on the current negotiations are in any way, shape or form, informed by the opposition. At this period, when the union has before it a menu of measures that are being considered with a view to determine what happens tomorrow and onward, the attempt to sow seeds of discord among our membership has not escaped me.

The media play a very important role in our society, as a watch dog and seeker of truth. In our fractured society, both are equally important. The Kaieteur News’ editor and publisher must also ask how they want the newspapers to be presented and represented in the eyes of the public, and more particularly by the young generation.

Dare I ask: when are we going to stop the manufactured political divisiveness and misrepresentation?

The GTU represents teachers with a wide array of political interest and lack of interest, which is respected in keeping with citizens’ right to freedom of association. Matters relating to representation by the GTU are guided by trade union and moral principles; our history proves this. Irrespective of the party or group that holds government office, the GTU has a proud record of continuously agitating for its members. Where necessary, the GTU did engage or had engaged in industrial action to bring about results. Our membership has engaged in industrial action under the colonial authority; the People’s Progressive Party; the People’s National Congress; and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administrations. Our industrial action during the APNU+AFC administration should therefore not be seen as strange.

I entered the trade union leadership during the PPP/C administration. During that time, the GTU negotiated with the Ministry of Education led by a PPP/C Minister and engaged in industrial action. None at that time– at least not the Kaieteur News– considered industrial action informed by the then opposition or I, their agent or lackey.

In 2017, I received a national award, The Golden Arrow of Achievement, from the APNU+AFC administration, in recognition of my work in trade unionism. This was a nomination that came directly from the APNU+AFC administration; the medal, directly from the APNU+AFC administration. The medal was pinned on my chest by President David Granger on the 6th October, 2017, at the Investiture Ceremony, held at the National Cultural Centre. It’s ridiculous that having been recognised for my work in trade unionism by the present administration, in continuing same, I am now being accused by Kaieteur News, in two separate areas on the same day, of being a PPP/C agent or lackey. This smacks of partisan political mischief and gives the impression it’s a deliberate attempt to sow seeds of discord among the GTU membership at a time when the leadership has to return to teachers to discuss the package.

To the working class, aluta continua– the struggle continues!

Regards

Ms. Coretta McDonald, A.A

General-Secretary, Guyana Teachers’ Union

President, Guyana Trades Union Congress.