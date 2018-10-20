Autopsy finds | Sophia handyman died of stab wound to the heart

AN autopsy done on Friday has confirmed that 26-year-old Seon Harry, who was killed on Thursday morning during an altercation in the South Sophia Squatting Area, died of a stab wound to the heart.

And now that the report is in, the police have handed over Harry’s body to his relatives for burial.

The stabbing reportedly took place at Farmers’ Field in Block ‘E’, South Sophia, the said community in which the deceased lived and did odd jobs as a handyman. According to reports the stabbing occurred as a result of Harry picking up a man’s pedal cycle and riding off without asking his permission.

The suspect, who was handed over to the police by his father, is said to be someone who openly retails small amounts of marijuana within the Greater Georgetown and Sophia areas.

Reports are that Harry, on Wednesday evening, picked up the cycle and went to purchase food and upon his return, the assailant confronted him about taking his cycle without permission.

This led to a heated exchange, and the suspect kicking the box of food out of Harry’s hand. Residents say when the two pugilists ran out of steam; they both went their separate ways.

But on Thursday morning, Harry reportedly showed up with a cutlass at a location where the suspect normally limes, and confronting him about his behaviour the night before, he started to chop him about the body.

Though taken by surprise, the suspect managed to whip out a knife and dealt Harry a stab, which caused him to fall to the ground and die instantly in full view of several persons who had gathered at the scene.

The dead man leaves to mourn his pregnant girlfriend and several other close friends and relatives.