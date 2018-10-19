Popular promoter remanded following Stabroek Market drug bust

A popular party promoter was on Friday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for possession of cocaine .

Thirty- one- year- old Wyette Amsterdam called “Legacy” appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and denied the charge which allege that on October 17,2018 at the Stabroek Market Square in the vicinity of the Lodge Bus Park he had in his possession 1.160kg of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford told the court that the defendant was under surveillance for over a month by ranks of the unit.

On the day in question Amsterdam was in car which was intercepted by CANU ranks who searched the defendant and found a large quantity of cash amounting to $600,000 and the cocaine in a haversack he was carrying.

In refusing bail for the defendant, the Magistrate pointed out that there was no special reasons.

The matter was adjourned to November 1 ,2018.