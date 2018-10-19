In Essequibo:Ex-soldiers released on $300,000 bail each on rape charge

Two ex-soldiers, who allegedly raped a woman last Saturday night in front of her boyfriend, were on Friday released on $300,000 bail each after making an appearance at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on the Essequibo Coast.

Former army privates are Rawlston Reid, 22, of Douchfour Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara and Isaiah Rawlins, 21, of Wisroc, Linden appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam and were charged with the offence which stated that Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Anna Regina they raped a 26-year-old female.

Conditions of their release stated that the two former army ranks are to report to the Anna Regina Police Station every Monday. They are scheduled to make their next court appearance on December 3, 2018.

Meanwhile relatives of the victims expressed dissatisfaction after they were informed that the men were released on bail. During the ordeal , which occurred around 22:45hrs last Saturday , the men allegedly robbed the woman’s boyfriend of three gold chains.

The family of both victims have noted that within the past several days, relatives of the men have been trying to pay the family large sums of monies, as much as $900,000 not to proceed with the matter.

They also accused ranks of a police station on the Essequibo Coast of colluding with the accused relatives.

They alleged that the police ranks even visited the home of the woman’s boyfriend within the wee hours of a morning this week, in an attempt to bribe the young man. Relatives noted that the couple is fearful of their lives.