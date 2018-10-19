Bachelor’s Adventure man wounded in drive-by shooting

A 31-year-old shopkeeper of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD)was hospitalised on Thursday evening following a drive-by shooting at the Paradise Housing Scheme.

Reports are that around 20:00hrs on Thursday, Taffy Adams sustained a gunshot wound to left arm after several men in a silver grey Toyota 212 motorcar opened fire in his direction. The man left his home earlier on a pedal cycle and went to a shop at Paradise when the men drove-up.

He sustained a wound to his left arm and was later taken to the Enmore Police Outpost then to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment.

Police are searching for the suspects.