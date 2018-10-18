Miner killed at Barakat Landing following argument over cigarettes

Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old miner who was killed at Barakat Landing, Mazaruni River on Tuesday.

Dead is Daniel George of Zeelugt , West Coast Demerara. The man was allegedly killed by another miner.

Reports are that the two men were employed on the same dredging operation in the Barakat Backdam and on the date in question, the men along with their colleagues were on the landing consuming alcohol at a shop when the deceased and the suspect became ensued in an argument over cigarettes.

The argument turned physical and George was knocked to the ground while the suspect stood over the man and allegedly stabbed the man to his abdomen and near his eyes. He subsequently died.

Police later arrested the suspect.