Five suspected bandits caught following Parika robbery

Police in ‘D’ Division arrested five suspected bandits minutes after they robbed the proprietor and patrons at Nancy Sports Bar at Parika, East Bank Essequibo(EBE) on Tuesday night.

Reports indicate that the robbery occurred minutes before midnight when the masked gunmen drove up in a Toyota Allion bearing registration PPP 8242 and proceeded to commit the robbery.

Anti-crime patrols in the division intercepted two of the suspects in the car at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and the third suspect was intercepted on public transportation at the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge; he was arrested with the firearms and ammunition, two toques, and the stolen articles. Another person suspected to be an accomplice was also arrested in the said vehicle.

The suspects hail from Diamond East Bank Demerara, Kuru Kururu on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, Albouystown in the city, and Best Village, West Coast Demerara.

Residents in the area disclosed that while the proprietor along with the patrons were in the Sports Bar, a black car drove up and the three men exited the car, two of them were masked and armed.

Inquiries reveled that one of the robbers held the proprietor at gun point while another bandit robbed two patrons.

The robbers then ran back to the car and fire a shot in the air and sped off. The car was allegedly driven by a 19-year-old taxi driver who was identified as Raymond Lindo of Diamond East Bank Demerara. The other bandits held were identified as Derick Pealey, 24, of Kuru Kuru Squatting area , one Trevor Joseph and Joseph Jaisingh.

Recently, Commander, Edmond Cooper organised a march against “Crime and Traffic Lawlessness” from the Den Amstel Police Station to Leonora Police Station.

He had noted that police partnership with the community was very important in catching criminals.

The Commander had noted that way the police treat individuals and communities with which they interact on a daily basis can make a difference in the reduction of crime and by treating people equally, making decisions fairly, explaining those decisions, and being respectful,the police can encourage people to cooperate with them and not break the law.