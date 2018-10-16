Taxi driver to stand trial in the High Court for teacher’s murder

Matthew Monroe, the taxi driver who was arrested and charged in relation to the death of young teacher Kescia Branche, was on Tuesday committed to stand trial at the High Court.

The ruling was made by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. The Preliminary Inquiry into the matter came to an end before Magistrate Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Munroe, a 47-year-old taxi driver, is currently on remand for allegedly killing Branche on November 7, 2017 at Georgetown.

Branche, a mother of one, who resided in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was last seen on November 4, 2017, when she left for a night out with her friends.

However, her unconscious body was found in the vicinity of Princes Street and Louisa Row in the city the following day. Her left leg was broken and there was evidence that she had sustained multiple head injuries.

The Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) two days after being admitted. A post-mortem examination indicated that she died as a result of brain haemorrhage.

During the investigation, three suspects who were being questioned regarding the death of Branche, were released. The father of Branche’s three-year-old son was released on November 14 and placed on station bail, along with two police constables.

The two officers were later charged departmentally for neglect of duty, consuming intoxicating liquor while on duty, improperly entering licensed premises and acting in a manner likely to bring discredit to the reputation of the Force.

At the time of the trio’s release, the police were seeking to contact the taxi driver whose cell phone number appeared repeatedly on Branche’s mobile device.

The taxi driver’s car was impounded at the Brickdam Police Station, subsequent to his reported departure from the country, after Branche was found in an unconscious state. Investigators are of the opinion that the driver may have been the last person to see the teacher alive.