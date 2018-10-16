No department in this force is a dumping ground – Top Cop

IT is often said that when officers are sent to certain departments of the force it is punishment for something that they might have done, and as such they are removed from the public’s eyes or from direct interface with the members of the public.

On Monday, Commissioner of Police Leslie James, who recently took over the helm of the force, made it clear that no department in the force is a dumping ground. He said that when officers err they will be dealt with, and depending on the situation at hand, the issue will be addressed.

James made the comment, while visiting the Police ‘A’ Division as part of his tour of the unit, where he interfaced with his ranks, juniors and seniors.

“I recall in the past that persons would say that the Training School might be a dumping ground and also other departments, well let me say this; no department in this force will be referred to as a dumping ground, if a particular rank had committed a breach that rank would be dealt with, if the rank’s behaviour is so chronic, that issue would be addressed” Commissioner of Police Leslie James firmly stated.

He continued: “He or she will not be transferred to departments, and then after a while that department is referred to as a dumping ground, it will not be, we have had a rethink of it and that has changed.”

With respect to training, Commissioner James told the gathering of ranks that the force will be seeking to strengthen its training institutions in Berbice, Georgetown and Essequibo.

“We will deliberately examine our human resources management, we will be dealing with training and retraining as well as infrastructure,” James told a gathering of juniors and senior at the Brickdam Police Station.

“What [takes place] at the moment at our training schools in Georgetown, Essequibo and Berbice, we will be having a rethink of what [takes place] there as of today,” said the Top Cop.

“Our curriculum must be examined, the persons who are working at our training institutions must also be of the calibre that trainees themselves can see as leaders,” James said.

As it relates to the ranks that would be undergoing training locally, regionally and internationally, the force also has a plan for them, as well as, those who are already on training and have to return to work at some point.

“On their return they would be allowed to interface at their respective divisions and perhaps headquarters, to demonstrate what they have learnt, they would also be given an opportunity to engage in the field of study they were exposed to,” said the Top Cop.

This came against the backdrop, that many ranks who have returned from training either force-sponsored or otherwise, were never given the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learnt, and it is something that the force hopes to arrest almost immediately based on the communication from James to his ranks and officers.

He stressed that for the training that ranks are presently on and those who would be embarking, when they return, given the areas of study they are engaged in, the force would be in a much better position with their contribution.

“As I have said before, whatever rank you are currently, endeavour to function in the other rank, so that when you attain that rank you are not awkward to execute the office of that other rank,” James stated

He also encouraged police ranks at all level to write the promotional examination once they are eligible to do so. Meanwhile, it is his personal wish that the officers and ranks would vigorously seek to elevate themselves academically.

It should be noted that Commissioner James, who is the holder of several certificates from higher learning institutions, is still pushing ahead with his academic upward mobility and is presently still studying.