‘Inhumane’ treatment sparks fires, unrest at Lusignan Prison

– inmates say development unrelated to earlier breakout

UP TO press time Monday night, Prison Officers were still trying to maintain some semblance of calm at the Lusignan Prison following the setting of several pockets of fire, and the unmistaken sound of sustained gunfire as inmates rose up over the alleged inhumane treatment to which they are subjected daily.

The Guyana Chronicle, which was on the ground until after 22:00hrs last evening, was reliably informed that the prison’s inmates began protesting after they claimed that their concerns were not being addressed by either the prison authorities or those who have the power to do so.

They spoke of languishing in jail without their matters being called for trail; the lack of potable water; prison officers depriving them of meals and chasing them out of lines at mealtime; being forced to dwell among full and in some instances overflowing portable toilets among another issues.

Persons from inside the facility confirmed that the unrest had nothing to do with the escape of the three prisoners earlier in the day, and that some inmates even told this to some prison authorities.

At the Lusignan Prison on Monday night as media operatives stood awaiting comments from officials who were on the ground, shots could be heard ringing out.

And while sources indicated that the shots we were hearing were not coming from live rounds, there are claims to the contrary from a group of inmates who say they have evidence to prove otherwise.

From where media operatives stood, smoke could also be seen billowing from the walls of the holding bay, followed shortly thereafter by fire.

This caused the Guyana Fire Service to respond with two fire tenders, and to use water from a nearby canal to put out the fire, even as shots continued to ring out from the security towers overlooking the holding bay.

During the course of the night, a number of items were seen being brought to the area, items such as floodlights and what appeared to be meals for ranks who were immediately deployed to the location because of the development.

There was also reinforcement by way of members of the Guyana Police Force’s Tactical Service Unit who showed up to lend support to the beleaguered prison officers and the members of the Force who were already on the ground trying to keep the situation under control.

At the scene last night at around 22:00hrs were Commissioner of Police Leslie James and his four deputies, namely Maxine Graham, Lyndon Alves, Nigel Hoppie and Paul Williams.

The senior police officers opted not to speak with the media, as they indicated that they would prefer that the Director of Prisons be the one to do so first.

By the time the Commissioner and his team were ready to leave, the director had not yet spoken to the media.

When contacted later, he said that he was now receiving the necessary information, and records were being prepared for him so that he can provide an accurate update to the media, which was expected to be issued via a press statement.

The Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan was also present at the location, but he, too, refrained from speaking with the media.