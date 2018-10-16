“I will not be approving any toll increases for the Berbice River bridge crossing”: Patterson

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson says that the Government will do all in its power to prevent increases in the Berbice Bridge toll intended to be made effective by the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI) on November 12, 2018.

At a press briefing on Tuesday at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure at Wights Lane in Kingston, Patterson said too that he will not be approving any fares in his capacity as subject minister.

He said government will be seeking legal advice from the Attorney General Chambers on the issue and he noted too that the date stated in the increase -November 12, 2018- is testimony that there is political implications and machinations behind the move to up the fares. November 12,2018 this year Guyanese will go to the polls at Local Government Elections.

Minister Patterson noted that in reality, the residents of Berbice cannot afford the high tolls. He posited that the proposed rates it may be the highest worldwide as he noted that , the impact can see in increase in cost of living.

He said that at this stage all options are on the bridge as he noted that task to put back the ferry system would be mountainous.

The minister called on Berbicians to inquire of their leaders including Opposition Leader , Bharrat Jagdeo on how they initially envisioned the project to work.

He said government is willing to meet with Jagdeo to discuss a way forward.

Earlier on Tuesday the BCCI announced that it plans to increase fares and the company’s board chair Dr Surendra Persaud said that they have received legal advice in relation to the increase in the fares. Persuad said the company did not take into consideration the social impact the increase would have since it was a business decision.

He said however, that the proposed figures are compounded as a result of failure to adjust the toll over the years.

In July, residents of the Ancient County told the Guyana Chronicle that they cannot afford the proposed increase and should it be implemented, the return of the ferry service will be a saviour.