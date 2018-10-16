Cops ready for LGEs

…Commissioner says

COMMISSIONER of Police Leslie James, on Monday assured that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is ready to deal with any eventualities leading up to, and after Local Government Elections, slated for November 12, 2018 across the country.

He was at the time speaking during a visit to the police ‘A’ Division headquarters, Brickdam where, accompanied by his four deputy commissioners, he addressed the ranks.

“I know we are prepared to deal with any eventuality which flows on the days leading up to, on the day and days subsequent,” the Top Cop confidently proclaimed. The commissioner urged the ranks, especially those in ‘A’ Division, to remain vigilant as they go about their duties and just as they have always been doing.

Like every senior officer within the GPF, James called on the ranks to ensure that professionalism is at the centre of what they do as a member of the organisation. “All of us, by way of our conduct, must demonstrate professionalism when we engage with persons who come here as visitors, and even our own citizens who have returned to this country, it’s not difficult” James told his charges.

It was also during the visit that he called on the members of the force, especially that division, to do some introspection to determine if they are of credit to the GPF. “Ask yourself whether you are a credit to the force; ask yourself whether you are doing what you are required to do in the correct manner, whether you are doing it right.”

Usually the police would tell civilians to comply then complain, but on Monday the Top Cop had this to say to the members of the force. “Do not act then ask questions, it is always advisable that you make enquiries before acting.” Junior ranks and even officers were encouraged to ask questions when they have doubts about anything, questions should be asked at the various levels, the commissioner cautioned. “As a division, which sits [at] the seat of government you must be alert at all times, the prisons, parliament and other important institutions are here, and I am making that special call today,” was the Top Cop’s exhortation, even as the ranks paid keen attention to his address which lasted for just about 25 minutes.

The issue of the resources which are given to the force and the need for them to be properly managed was also raised by the force superintendent. James told his officers and ranks that they ought to take special care of those resources, including equipment, as he made mention of some 17 new police buildings which are soon to be re-commissioned and or handed over after being rebuilt.

According to him, these reflect the seriousness of the administration of the GPF in ensuring that interaction with the members of the public continues, and at a very high standard, as he called on his ranks to approach their work differently.

“We would like to see each day that you come to work with that sense of purpose, you report for duty and make a change, and make sure we have safer communities and carry ourselves with pride, and when you interact with civilians they must also feel a sense of pride when they look at you,” James pleaded.

The GPF is expecting to have an increase in its resources and assets come 2020, when it is believed that Guyana will begin to see revenues from its oil and gas industry, and it is also something that the management of the force is very upbeat about. At the end of his presentation, the commissioner opened the floor for ranks to share their concerns and there were a few bold ones.

Among the issues raised by the ranks were, the condition under which they work at the Georgetown Prisons- something James, himself, was concerned about while he served as the Commander of ‘A’ Division; a newly constructed section at the Alberttown Police Station which was intended for use by traffic ranks but has remained unoccupied for several months; the urgent need for repairs to one of the lockups in the division that is used to house high-profile prisoners, but which in its present state could spell disaster if the situation is not fixed immediately.

Additionally, the lawmen urged the police chief to look into providing adequate protective gear for ranks who operate out of the Impact Base, especially while on patrols; the need for a few motorcycles to be assigned to that unit, given the impending Christmas season; the condition of the barracks at the Brickdam Police Station; the immediate intervention of a situation at the Kitty Police Station, where there is no accommodation for the female officers manning the station; a flooding situation at the station whenever it rains; and on the prosecution aspect of things, the need for the police management to work with the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to bring awareness to ranks, and more so prosecutors, about the cybercrime legislation.

With the exception of the latter, the CoP tasked the commander, who boasted that his division has been performing well, to have the matters addressed, some of which the commander said were already engaging the relevant departments of the force. After the event, the deputy commissioners were observed interacting in groups and holding one-one with ranks.