An open letter to Zamal Hussain, PPP/C Regional Supervisor, Rose Hall

Dear Editor,

YOUR statements, in Sunday Stabroek of October 14, 2018 captioned, “President urges Rose Hall to vote for progress, not party”, in your portfolio as your party’s regional supervisor, also repose the right of representing your party’s constituents – “As such we find it fit to ensure that we protest for our issues”. This is your right- your democratic right to exercise.

I do believe that the principal issue you wanted to highlight during your protest while the President visited, was that pertaining to the outstanding payment of severance. Even though you spoke about “unfulfilled promises that have to stop”, you did not outline what these were.

I find it very strange that you are still protesting about the unpaid severance due, as if there is no intention on the part of the government, to fulfil this requirement when workers are terminated. I am certain that leading up to your protest that was mounted outside of the Rose Hall Primary School, that you would have been aware that not only did the President announce that preparations are being made for this payment to be made, but that it had been publicised via both the print and electronic media, that the government will be seeking supplementary funds from the National Assembly to finalise such payment.

Mr. Hussain, you are very unconscionable, like your party, and sugar union, to be railing against this government that could have exercised the option of closing the sugar industry down, from the moment that its former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) declared that it had been “broke’’. Have you ever considered the efforts of the current government that ploughed $32B into the industry, so as to keep it alive for the sake of those sugar workers, until a final solution had been found? Have you ever given thought to what diverting such a massive sum of taxpayers money to a debt ridden industry, had done in depriving other well-deserving categories of state workers of improved salaries?

And I must also enquire, as to why you and other party supporters of your town, and other sugar areas, have failed to demand answers of your former leaders for the destruction of a once great industry, and the concomitant mess that the current government has to clean up. Instead, you continue to assail an administration that has done so much for the post–sugar lives, of the large numbers of affected sugar workers, with many readily accepting the alternative of skills training. Many have already found employment for a productive life after sugar.

Further in your remarks, you alluded to the President of Guyana coming to your town “with his election gimmick again, to tell people to vote for his party: the party that moved this country from a high level to the lowest of low level now”.

These statements are not only the greatest of falsehoods, but also illustrates that you have regurgitated the premium political lies from the well-known dirty tricks, and propaganda department of your party. You are a ‘‘good’’ student; however, those kinds of lies are a very serious blot on one’s political CV.

For your information, as the president duly elected of Guyana, all Guyana, it is David Granger’s right to visit any geographic location, once his schedule permits. And this is no more or less, than what all of your party’s former presidents had done when they held the nation’s highest office.

As you are fully aware, there is a current election campaign, of Local Government type, and he, as leader of his APNU section of the coalition, is exercising a given right of campaigning in your town, which is part of the Republic of Guyana.

I do believe that the President’s message to the citizens of Rose Hall is one that has not only frightened you, but that it is a call for your fellow citizens to upturn your party’s dictatorial policy that threatens its ideology of race and dominance, and which has been a restriction of the growth that your town is capable of. All that the President has done, is to remind the town’s citizens that its rich potential can only be achieved, by having the right category of persons elected as leaders, and who in turn will be able to work with the citizens for the advancement of your/their town. How about that for change, Mr. Hussain?

For you to level accusations of “destroying” this country against the government, while bringing the former to “low levels’’ have to be the deception of the millennium. This is a great falsehood that represents the filthy abyss of the PPP/C politics, and your state of mind, as well. In fact, it shows the low levels of immorality that you and your party are prepared to dive, to satisfy an irreversible mindset of lies, misrepresentations, and slander that has become a frantic weapon of constituent appeal, since 2015.

Though I can understand your fierce loyalty to party, it is unbelievable that a party member can lie so incorrigibly, to cover up its horrible deeds that stand unparalleled anywhere in the history of this nation, or in that, of any of the CARICOM island states. Yet, one must wonder where did you live during those midnight years when there was the brutal experience of state institutionalised racism, where a significant segment of this nation’s population became excluded from socio-economic opportunities; when senior officials of the former administration, friends and cronies, plundered and pillaged the national treasury, and other state assets, by means that have already been exposed by numerous state audits; when massive cocaine smuggling and money laundering became the symbol and understanding of acquiring and amassing wealth – the new morality; when a drug lord on the pretext of assisting the Jagdeo government to fight the outbreak of high voltage criminality, murdered scores of young blacks as he furthered his drug empire; when Guyana became known as a major drug transshipment state; when every state institution in this country became compromised by what has since become known as the criminal state, a shameful brand that the country became during your party’s former governance; and when “hit” murders became a fixed method of settling scores; and when businesses used every trick to evade their fair share of taxes, thus robbing the revenue.

All of the above, would have caused a destruction of the country’s once valued morals, that have led to Guyana being known as the country with the highest suicide rate in the world; domestic violence becoming institutionalised, and a national scourge; and young men across ethnic lines being charged for very serious crimes, including armed robberies and murders. There are much more moral degradation which time do not permit that I state.

After reading all of the above, Mr. Hussain, you must agree with me that such would have been enough to destroy the moral fabric of any society; and it all occurred under the watch of the PPP/C, the party that you still serve. This is the destruction that the current government is at the moment trying to remedy.

You claimed that the protestors refused to engage the President because of unfulfilled promises, he had made. One would have expected that with the President’s reported willingness to engage you and fellow party comrades, that you would have accepted and ask of him, as to why? That, in my view would have been the most sensible recourse with such an opportunity. Now, I must conclude that your entire protest action was entirely political in nature; a continuation of the planned hostility whenever the President or Prime Minister visits any of the known PPP/C support areas; and your statements are designed to disrespect the person of the President, apart from the shameless lies concocted to support your dishonest intentions.

Regards,

Earl Hamilton