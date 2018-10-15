Teenage girls are becoming pregnant

THERE seems to be a number of circumstances surrounding teenage girls becoming pregnant and most of them are avoidable. Motherhood is a big step and teenage girls are not ready, so if you have a teenage daughter you should talk to her about making sensible choices about her future. Teenagers need time and space to discover their true selves and their focus and purpose in life. There will be plenty of time to (find a life-long partner and then) experience the joys of motherhood in the future.

The words ‘peer pressure’ are often associated with teenage pregnancy. Some young people say they were influenced by their peers into having sexual intercourse…’I just wanted to fit in and be like the others.’ Because of their changing hormones, teenagers may think their bodies are ready for sex and what might start out as ‘an attempt to please friends’ ends up as a pregnancy.

The pregnancy could have been avoided if measures were put in place by parents. Lack of parental guidance is one of the main reasons peer pressure is so effective. As lifestyles get busier and mobile phones and the internet become more distracting, many parents are overlooking their duties; where there should be interaction, guidance and monitoring from adults, young people are simply being left to their own ‘devices.’ (Speaking both literally and technologically)

Teenage girls tend to become pregnant when they live in an environment where very little is expected from them, academically, socially or otherwise; therefore, their sense of self-value and esteem is low. In households where most things are permissible, the teen might be introduced to and participate in sex, not really giving much thought to what she is doing with her young body — that is, until she becomes pregnant.

Older more experienced boyfriends sometimes cajole their younger girlfriends into having sex. Not only is it illegal to have sex with anyone under the age of 16, but these young ad hoc relationships seldom stand the test of time; especially if the girl becomes pregnant and suddenly there is the added responsibility of feeding and raising a child.

Family breakdowns can cause a teenage girl to end up pregnant. Feelings of insecurity and abandonment may result in the teen searching for comfort and finding it—sexually; this is something she probably would not have done if she had had continuous parental support. Society itself plays a part in encouraging teenage pregnancies. The indoctrination of our young minds by the worthless, degrading music on the minibuses and the suggestive, promiscuous advertising for ‘adult’ recreational activities on TV and posters can encourage carefree behaviour among young girls and they may engage in sexual activity before their time. Teenagers can gravitate towards the ‘fun’ and ‘naughty’ elements portrayed in the negative music and advertising that is really aimed at adults.

Lastly, the thoughtless act of sexual abuse contributes to teenage pregnancies. There are a number of young mother’s aged 12 – 15, whose perpetrators’ should be in jail. Sometimes families remain tight-lipped about the person who impregnated the teen, because they have taken money as a bribe or due to shame and/or fear that the person would be jailed. Parents have a responsibility to their children to ensure that justice is carried out, never shield a perpetrator.

Parents, caregivers, grand-parents and/or trusted family members, could talk to teenagers about abstinence, contraception and safe sex, along with the importance of setting and achieving positive goals in their lives. Teachers, coaches and all people in positions of authority, who interact with children, could also speak to teenagers accordingly, offering sound advice; try not to judge them or give up on them, but guide them towards their potential. Information shared with teenagers is always significant, because young people need to be informed in order to make informed decisions.

Teenagers do think about sex and it doesn’t make any sense telling them not to, you cannot stop them from thinking. What you could do, however, is make sure they have the correct information in the right context and that they are aware of the behaviours that are permissible during their adolescence and the ones that are not.

Parents, spend time with your teenage daughters, set good examples for them, and teach them to respect themselves. Stay in tune with them and give them the attention they deserve; when parents show a timely and genuine interest in a young person’s life and development, the child is more likely to use their parents as role-models and take their advice.

The CPA runs ‘Teenage pregnancy prevention and empowerment programmes’ for adolescent boys and girls. Call 227 4082 for details. If you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the CPA helpline on 227 0709 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

A MESSAGE FROM THE CHILDCARE AND PROTECTION AGENCY, MINISTRY OF SOCIAL PROTECTION