GuyBraz Safari part of 50 years of bilateral relations

IN observance of 50 years of bilateral relations between Guyana and Brazil, local tour company Rainforest Tours has organised an inaugural South Rupununi Safari, which will go all the way to Brazil.

The safari lasts from November 20-25, and begins from Georgetown and will go all the way to Boa Vista, Brazil, then into the South Rupununi.

Speaking at the launch of the safari at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director of the Department of the Americas at the Ministry, Ambassador Charlene Phoenix, said the safari comes on the heels of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between Guyana and Brazil, observed this year.

“It is the first time the safari is going to Brazil,” Phoenix said and noted that this is significant, because the two countries have enjoyed both “strategic” and “fruitful” relations over the years.

“There’s quite a lot to celebrate and so what we want to do with this occasion is to ensure that the public is aware of what is happening. This is the kind of activity that brings your public on board, because it’s linking our peoples,” Ambassador Phoenix said.

She also said, “It is a people-to-people contact kind of activity.”

Managing-Director of Rainforest Tours, Frank Singh, highlighted that this is the first year that the safari will actually cross Guyana’s borders and said that participants from 10 countries, including the UK and Germany, have already signed up to be part of the adventure. The safari will accommodate 30 vehicles and so far, 20 have already been booked.

Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Brazil, Minister Paulo Borda Silos noted, “I think that this initiative is one of the finest that we have developed, because it gives people access, in an indirect way, to diplomacy and they see that diplomacy is practical and has fun aspects.”

He too hailed the 50 years of fruitful relations between the two countries as he reminded of the areas of cooperation that the two countries share.

Silos further added: “We hope that next year and over the next few years we can continue improving the relationship between Brazil and Guyana and think of more inclusive and people-friendly events such as this, so that we can put the people in the context of diplomacy and in the relationship between Brazil and Guyana.”

Director-General of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Donald Sinclair, underscored just how important this safari is in not only bolstering tourism, but in linking the two countries.

Interested persons can contact Frank Singh, Rainforest Tours at 231-5661.