Guyanese bishop who killed pastor in Trinidad arrested

(Excerpt from the Trinidad Guardian)

A bish­op wanted for the murder of Ch­agua­nas pastor Alisa Ali was arrested by police last evening, as he tried to hide out in a friend’s home in San­gre Grande hours after killing Ali and leaving a knife lodged in her face.

The murder was committed in Ali’s bedroom, located behind the St Michael’s Divine Healing Tabernacle church at Gill Trace, Lamont Avenue, Long­denville, on Sat­ur­day night.

Relatives said the murder was the culmination of years of infidelity, deceit and betrayal.

The murder was witnessed by Ali’s 10-year-old granddaughter, who told police the suspect used a blue-handled bread knife to stab Ali four times in her chest before plunging it deep into her face.

Leaving Ali motionlessness and the grandchild screaming, the suspect then ran down Gill Trace and boarded a white Mit­subishi Lancer which was waiting for him higher up the road.

An autopsy will be done on Ali’s body today at the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­tre, St James. The suspect will appear on ID parades, after which he will be charged with murder pending instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Homicide officers are con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.