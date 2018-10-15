GT pastor fatally stabs TT counterpart

A GUYANESE man, who is a pastor, allegedly stabbed another of his ilk in Longdenville, Trinidad, on Saturday.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman named Alisa Ali, who subsequently died, lived in the community of Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Longdenville. According to a Trinidad Guardian report, local investigators said that Ali was a pastor at a church just next to her home.

The report further indicated, that at around 22:30hrs on Saturday night, Ali got into an argument with the Guyanese pastor and was stabbed multiple times to her face and upper body. Her children, who heard the commotion, ran into her bedroom and found her bleeding from stab wounds.

The suspect, according to eyewitnesses, subsequently ran out of the house and onto Gill Street, where he flagged down a passing car and escaped.

Meanwhile, Ali’s daughter and son-in-law rushed her to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police in the Twin Island Republic are said to be searching for the alleged killer, even as they continue their investigations into the incident.(Extracted and reworked from the Trinidad Guardian).