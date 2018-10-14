‘You have got to be strong, you have got to be positive’

A breast cancer survivor shares her story

By Gibron Rahim

EVERY breast cancer survivor’s story is unique. At the same time, as we find ourselves in the midst of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are reminded of the themes of determination and courage that are the common thread in each survivor’s story.

These aforementioned themes are certainly evident in Ena Persaud’s story.

Ena told the Pepperpot Magazine that there was never any indication that anything was wrong before her diagnosis. She related that she would normally undergo regular physicals. However, at that time she had not had a physical done in eight years though she would have bloodwork done on a regular basis. The year was 2014 and she was due to celebrate her 60th birthday. Ena decided to schedule a full physical with her primary care doctor on a trip to the United States where she is a citizen. “She sent me to do all the checks – mammogram, Pap smear, blood work, bone density test, everything,” she recalled.

When the test results came back, a second mammogram was ordered. The first mammogram had shown a very small lump in Ena’s right breast. With the time for her to return to Guyana and her birthday party near, Ena initially told her doctor she would take the test when she returned to New York. But her doctor insisted. She underwent a more intense mammogram which again showed a small anomaly measuring about 1.5 centimetres. It was decided that a biopsy would need to be done to determine whether the growth was malignant. In the meantime, Ena returned to Guyana.

It took two to three days for the biopsy results to return. In that time, Ena had travelled with her husband to Barbados to visit with friends. Her doctor told her that she needed to return to New York right away. Ena recalled that when her husband spoke to the doctor on the phone she asked him plainly, “Don’t you know your wife has cancer?” While both she and her husband were shocked by the news, Ena noted that they did not look at it as necessarily life-threatening. She calmly decided to return to New York.

On her return to the US, Ena’s doctor confirmed that she had Stage One breast cancer. She recalled that she did not cry. She was ready to follow the doctor’s instructions to begin the treatment process. At the same time, she was not willing to abandon the plans for her 60th birthday. She remembered saying, “I am going back for my party, I’m not cancelling it.” She underwent several tests and saw multiple doctors. One of the tests was an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan. Ena related that the MRI scan left her more shaken as it showed that there was a growth in her left breast as well.

It was evident early on that the position of the growths would require invasive surgery. Ena was advised to have a double mastectomy done. She came back to Guyana for her party then returned to New York for her surgery, which was scheduled for September 30, 2014. She noted that, while she knew that having breast cancer was serious and life-threatening, she chose not to let it consume her, taking it as a part of life. She related that she had been advised by friends that she could beat her cancer once she remained strong and got the medical help she needed. “So I didn’t take it so seriously, I said whatever I have to do I’ll do,” she said. “You have got to be strong, you have got to be positive.”

One lesson that Ena learnt from her treatment and recovery was that it could have been worse. She noted that many young people today are being diagnosed with cancer.

Chemotherapy was part of her treatment post operation. She recalled losing all of her hair and being bedridden for a time. “My husband was there all the time,” she said. “He looked after me, he cooked and did everything.” She had four rounds of strong chemotherapy followed by 12 rounds of chemotherapy every two weeks. This was followed by a full year of chemotherapy every three weeks. The entire process took almost two years.

Ena recalled that she only remained bedridden after the first four rounds of chemotherapy. “As soon as I finished the strong one I started moving around and doing things for myself,” she said. She noted; however, that the body is very susceptible to infection while undergoing chemotherapy since it kills all cells, not just cancerous cells. She contracted infections twice during treatment. One of those infections was in one of the breast implants she had gotten right after her mastectomy. She had to undergo a second surgery to change that implant.

Following her rounds of chemotherapy, Ena underwent a CT scan after which she was given a clean bill of health. “Right now I just have to go every three to four months so that they can keep checking,” she explained.

Women should undergo mammograms at least once a year Ena advised. “Within a year [breast cancer] could happen,” she noted. “If you do it every year at least you have got a chance, even if it shows up.” It is important she said to get Pap smears and bloodwork done, in addition to breast self-examinations. “You have got be strong,” she emphasised. “If this happens to you don’t think it’s the end of the world.” She has met many people who received treatment and survived. She opined, however, “If our government could help in some way because chemo is very expensive.” She added, “It costs so much and I think that’s why a lot of people who cannot afford it can’t survive.”

Ena’s parting advice to anyone who may be going through the process is to be strong. “There is hope and you’re going to feel better,” she said. She acknowledged that everyone reacts differently to diagnosis and treatment. “Today you’re down, tomorrow you’re going to be okay. You could do every single thing back, you could travel, you could eat, you could drink,” she stated. “You just have to think of the future, you’re going to be okay. You’re going to be back with everybody.”