Woman raped during attack on Essequibo Coast

Police on the Essequibo Coast are investigating an alleged rape committed on a 26-year- old woman on Saturday night.

Reports are that the incident occurred at Anna Regina around 22:30hrs.

Investigations revealed that the woman and her partner were at a community centre ground when two men approached and began assaulting them.

They then took turns as they sexually assaulted the woman and later stripped the woman’s partner of his jewellery.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and was admitted for further medical attention.

Relatives of the woman criticized the police handling of the matter.They said the ranks seemed unconcerned and were slow to react to the victim and her partner when they first reported the matter.

It was noted too that the woman’s partner recognized the men whom he alleged are members of the Joint Services.

Police investigations are in progress.