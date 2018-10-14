Teen killed at Circuit Ville

Police are investigating the murder of Nyron Vyphuis a 19-year-old labourer of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway .

According to reports, around 19:00hrs on Saturday the young man was allegedly stabbed by a 40-year-old vendor of Circuit Ville.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect was quarrelling with his common-law wife and was about to hit her when Vyphuis intervened and stopped him from hitting her.

An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly inflicted a fatal stab with a knife to Vyphuis’ stomach.The suspected murder weapon was retrieved and the suspect was also arrested.

The body of the young man is at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.