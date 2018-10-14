Ottley and Cottoy bundle out Scorpions for 82 to give CCC victory

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – The Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners bundled out the Jamaica Scorpions for the lowest total of this year’s Regional Super50 competition on their way to registering a comfortable six-wicket victory in their Group B encounter here at the Three W’s Oval yesterday.

Entering the contest as the only remaining unbeaten team, the Scorpions were routed for a lowly 82, with Khesan Ottley and Keroy Cottoy being the main destroyers, sharing seven wickets between them.

So disappointing were the efforts of the Scorpions’ batsmen, only three managed to score in double figures.

The Marooners then easily reached their target, scoring 84 for four off 17.5 overs.

There was very little sign that the Scorpions’ batting was headed for such a collapse when John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood were busy adding 51 runs for the second wicket.

But in a dramatic twist, they lost their last nine wickets for just 30 runs.

Marooners captain Carlos Brathwaite started the slide by dismissing Campbell for the top score of 34, which was laced with seven boundaries, to leave the Scorpions 52 for two.

One run later Andre McCarthy was run out, before Ottley bowled Blackwood for 16 to leave the score 59 for four.

In a mesmerising display of bowling, Ottley and Cottoy then accounted for six wickets for the addition of only four runs in the space of four overs.

From 78 for four, Cottoy dismissed Nkrumah Bonner for three and Nikita Miller for a duck, while Ottley was responsible for the wickets of Derval Green (1), Jamie Merchant (0) and Christopher Lamont (0), to bring the Scorpions’ innings to a swift end.

Ottley took four wickets for 11 runs from 7.2 overs while Cottoy was just as impressive, claiming three wickets for three runs from his two overs.

The Marooners then suffered a few hiccups before eventually completing an expected victory.

Kjorn Ottley made just one and Amir Jangoo 17, as they slipped to 44 for two.

However, opener Kyle Corbin steadied the ship with a knock of 43 to ensure there was no similar collapse.

Corbin eventually fell with 11 more runs required, but Brathwaite and Nicholas Kirton safely carried them over the line.

SCORPIONS

+C Walton c Jangoo b Jordan 1

J Campbell c Ottley b Brathwaite 34

J Blackwood b Ottley 15

A McCarthy run out 0

B King c&b Cottoy 20

N Bonner c Jangoo b Cottoy 3

D Green c Brathwaite b Ottley 1

J Merchant b Ottley 0

J Taylor not out 1

*N Miller c Kirton b Cottoy 0

C Lamont b Ottley 0

EXTRAS (lb1, w5) 6

TOTAL (all out, 26.2 overs) 82

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-52, 3-53, 4-59, 5-78, 6-80, 7-80, 8-80, 9-81, 10-82.

Bowling: Jagessar 6-2-18-0, Jordan 5-0-32-1, Brathwaite 3-0-4-1, Ottley 7.2-3-11-4, Buchanan 3-0-13-0, Cottoy 2-0-3-3.

MAROONERS

K Corbin lbw Lamont 43

K Ottley lbw b Taylor 1

+A Jangoo c King b Miller 17

J Drakes b Miller 14

*C Brathwaite not out 1

N Kirton not out 7

Extras (w1) 1

TOTAL (4 wkts, 17.5 overs) 84

Did not bat: K Ottley, L Buchanan, K Cottoy, A Jordan, J Jagessar.

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-44, 3-72, 4-76.

Bowling: Lamont 4.5-0-27-1, Taylor 4-0-10-1, Miller 7-0-36-2, D Green 2-0-11-0.