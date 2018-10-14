Guyana Jaguars leads Group A

– battle Canada today

THE Guyana Jaguars will be buoyed with lots of energy and enthusiasm when they battle with Canada in their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super50 match at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain today.

Following their impressive 75-run win over the star-studded Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team in their key second round clash on Saturday night at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the Leon Johnson-led Jaguars will be aiming to keep up their winning ways and to have a chance to top the group and clinch the strategic semi-final spot against Group B runner-up, which will be one of the weaker teams as Jamaica Scorpions are handsomely placed at the top of their group on 19 points.

With their surprise victory over the Red Force team, the fighting Guyana Jaguars team jumped to the top of the Group A standings on 20 points; two ahead of the Trinidadians who had led until the fourth round.

In their Saturday showdown, Guyana Jaguars made 291 for 8 in 50 overs and bowled out the T&T Red Force for 216 in 47.1 overs.

The Guyanese team must maintain their winning streak which is now four, after they had lost their opening fixture against the Red Force.

And judging from their clinical win over the Red Force, the Jaguars are capable of dominating their opponents and secure that vital position at the top of the table and give themselves an advantageous draw against Group B runner-up on October 25 at the Kensington Oval.

Defending champions, Windwards Volcanoes, will be up against West Indies B in the other Group A match today. The match will be contested at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. (Brij Parasnath)