ANSA McAL is official beverage sponsor for Guyana Softball Cup 8

ANSA McAL Trading Limited, one of the largest distribution companies in Guyana, is the official beverage sponsor for the Guyana Softball Cup 8.

At a simple ceremony at the company’s head office, divisional head, Kelvin Singh thanked the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association for having ANSA McAL’s Stag Beer, Lucozade and iCool juice drink on board as the official beverage sponsor of the eighth edition of their tournament.

“Just to let you know, this is the seventh year that ANSA McAL has been involved in this competition. When we were first approached with respect to sponsoring the competition, we signed onto it in fulfilment of our mandate in supporting the development of sports in Guyana and by extension, softball cricket,” Singh said.

The Ansa McAL official urged all the fans and supporters of softball cricket to come out and support the games and, of course, the ANSA McAL beverage bars, adding that “Once again, we at ANSA McAL would like to take the opportunity to thank the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association for approaching us on this initiative in partnering to host this competition, and we look forward to our continued partnership in supporting and promoting the development of softball.”