Eliminating filaria

OFTEN, people are busy with the norms of daily life and consequently, fail to notice national initiatives intended to benefit everyone. When such government programmes require the active cooperation of citizens, persons may unfortunately, miss out on opportunities.

One example of this is government’s ongoing campaign to wipe out lymphatic filariasis (filaria), the dreaded disease which Guyanese call “big foot.” Lymphatic filariasis has been affecting humans for centuries; however, it became scientifically understood only in the mid-19th century. Between 1866 and 1900, various scientists made discoveries that led to the understanding that the disease is spread by infected mosquitoes that inject tiny worms into the body. Those worms may then block the minute channels in the body’s lymphatic system.

Such blockage then cause ugly swellings in the feet, genitals, breasts, and other parts of the body. Guyanese know that persons who have those deformities are frequently stigmatized; importantly, too, those deformities are usually painful, uncomfortable, and may render the patient unable to work.

The deformities are called elephantitis. The condition, once contracted, cannot be reversed or removed. Sadly, worldwide, 120 million people suffer with elephantitis, and of that number 40 million are so badly disfigured that they are incapacitated and unable to move about normally. Fortunately, the disease can be prevented and the government of Guyana is currently working to completely eliminate the disease from the population. Although this may appear to be a big undertaking – and it is – other countries have successfully eliminated the illness.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Cambodia, China, the Cook Islands, Niue, the Marshall Islands, South Korea, and Vanuatu have all wiped out the disease from their populations. This was achieved by undertaking the same type of programme of Mass Drug Administration (MDA) which Guyana is now pursuing. Most recently, by successfully implementing MDA, the Polynesian country of Tonga, made up of 169 islands, was declared free of filaria in 2017 by the WHO. Guyana can therefore do the same.

To prevent and eliminate the disease, the entire affected population must take a combination of two medicines every year, for about six years. The medicines currently being used in Guyana have no significant side effects. Unfortunately, a few years ago when a similar MDA was conducted, of the 16,975 households visited by the drug delivery staff, 3,908 refused to take the medicine. Of course, refusing to take the medicine would defeat the whole purpose of the campaign; people who do not take the medicine can carry the disease and spread it all over again to the entire population.

As it is, the Government of Guyana is dedicated to the total elimination of filarial; but, to be successful, citizens must take the medicines when staff of the Ministry of Public Health visit their homes, workplaces, or are distributing the medicines in public places.

The commitment of the administration to stopping Guyanese from suffering from this disease was emphasised by Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, at the 10th meeting of the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (GAELF) in New Delhi, India, in June 2018. Dr. Cummings said, “It is important to note that the Government of Guyana sees the elimination of lymphatic filariasis as a national, regional and global priority and pledges its continued support to the successful implementation of this exercise.” Guyanese, therefore, should take notice of this opportunity; take care of their own health, cooperate with government, take the medicine, and avoid becoming infected with this dreaded disease.