UWI student killed after hit by car

A TRAINEE pilot is in police custody after crashing into a University of the West Indies (UWI) student on the Industry Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Wednesday evening.

Dead is 20-year-old Shivanan Brazlon, whose local address was 384 Seventh Field Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara. She lived there with her fiancé, 25-year-old Michael Yearwood, who is also a pilot.

Reports indicate that the trainee pilot was the driver of motor car PLL9039 which struck the young woman while she was crossing the road from north to south. At the time of the accident, she was in the company of her fiancé.

The driver was identified as a trainee pilot of Trans Guyana Airways, Jonathan Antozak of 452 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. He was recently awarded a scholarship to pursue studies to become a pilot.

The student succumbed to her injuries while being treated at a private hospital in the city.