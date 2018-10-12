Time for non-payment of taxes to end

Dear Editor

ONE must agree that based on the testimonies of those persons, both staff and citizens, who have so far testified before the Justice Kennard Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration of City Hall, there is the undoubted conclusion that there are very serious issues which do exist. What is also very clear is that these are matters that pre-date this current council and central government. Thanks to the former administration that, having failed to subdue the former council, allowed the city to deteriorate to an abysmal state never before seen nor experienced in the city’s history.

However, since the most principal of the city managers are yet to testify, I am reserving further comment. They must have their day before the CoI and therefore defend all of the allegations against their stewardships.

On observation, a particular complaint that has been constant in most testimonies before the commission, has been about the non-remittance of NIS contributions; tax deductions; and workers’ pensions to the respective agencies; one must also add the perennial issue of late payment of salaries. These are very chronic issues that have existed for about the last 15 years or more, though there are the hypocrites and those with political agendas who would want to convey otherwise.

Editor, it would also seem that there is a body of opinion which believes that the council could suffice on the meagre sums that are paid by those citizens who meet their civic obligations. I suspect that this opinion is based on stories about contracts being given out by the current town clerk.

Failure on the part of any employer to remit deducted sums from their employees to the respective recipients, will most naturally attract instant concern and protest. And we are all aware what the non–payment of especially NIS contributions can mean for insured workers, particularly those who may wish to claim the short-term benefits, such as sickness and maternity. Moreover, the long-term benefits of old age and invalidity pensions can be affected if deducted contributions from the concerned claimant are not present at the time of computation of the respective benefits.

Thus, one can perhaps appreciate the council’s predicament of not being able to remit, because of very scarce revenues from citizens and having to decide to pay wages utilising the very deductions. Of course, payment of the latter would be of the most immediate priority for the city’s staff.

Thus far, I have not heard any of the city’s officials speak as to the degrading effects that the huge commercial and domestic debts owed to the city, continue to impact on the latter’s abilities to deliver critical services to citizens. I find it very baffling that none of the seniors that have already testified, have not spoken on this very critical issue of revenue that has everything to do with the issues alluded to above.

I would also hope that whatever findings are to be made, and recommendations given that very specific mention is made as to the abysmal failure of citizens to honour their obligations. For, notwithstanding the municipality’s problems, nothing gives the right, or can be interpreted as reasons on the part of citizens not to pay rates and taxes. Such huge sums owed to the city’s municipality, can only continue to witness a cemetery in its current shameful state, as Le Repentir is. It is time that this deliberate act be ended. It stands at the heart of most of the city’s problems.

Editor, it would seem that this is what has been happening for many years, apart from the fact that I suspect a political hand in the midst. One can also refer to the parallel of the numerous businesses that had taken to evade paying their fair share of taxes, but are now being made to pay –- thanks to the no-nonsense and aggressive line taken by the commissioner-general and his staff against the delinquents.

Regards

Earl Hamilton