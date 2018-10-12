Golden Jaguars hunting first win against Turks and Caicos today

DESOITE Turks and Caicos being at the bottom of the CONCACAF and FIFA rankings, head coach Michael Johnson will be heading into today’s game with caution, while still being optimistic of a positive result.

Kick-off time is 16:00hrs at the Turks and Caicos National Academy, where both countries will play their second game in the CONCACAF Nations League.

While Guyana (182), played to a 2-2 come-from-behind draw against Barbados at home, Turks and Caicos (210) were hammered 11-0 by Cuba when they travelled to Havana.

“The squad trained at a fantastic tempo and with an unbelievable spirit. We’re looking forward to a great game and doing the nation proud,” Johnson said, after the team’s last practice session last evening.

Johnson called his 26-man squad “a nice blend of youth and experience”, with veteran Finland-based defender Walter Moore and USA-based Emery Welshman making a return.

Stephen Duke-McKenna, the 18-year-old from Bolton Wanders FC in England will also be making his debut for Guyana against Turks and Caicos, and was labelled by Johnson as a “versatile attacking option who can play across the forward line. He will bring professionalism, energy and freshness to an already good team spirit.”

Relative to the playing style being employed, Johnson said, “The players are adapting well to the new style of play and structure, which challenged and provoked some serious thought and discussions about the team and themselves. We will continue to challenge and stretch in all areas of their development with our obvious target.”

This is the first away match for the Golden Jaguars as they seek to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. French Guiana will host Guyana on November 20, while Guyana will play their final qualifier against Belize in March 2019 at Leonora.